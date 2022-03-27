Let’s go chilly dipping: Keep your skin young, stress-free with cold plunging
This year’s coolest wellness trend is cold-plunging, the semi-torturous practice promising more mental focus and less anxiety
27 March 2022 - 00:00
SHOULD YOU BE COLD-PLUNGING?..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.