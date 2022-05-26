Good vibes abound in the graphic Yay Abe x H&M collection

The much-anticipated Yay Abe x H&M collection is sure to bring a smile to your face – and a touch of fun to your wardrobe.

As the first H&M collection to be screen-printed in SA, it features an array of playful motifs by Russell Abrahams, founder of the local multi-disciplinary illustration studio, Yay Abe.

Abrahams is known for the graphic style of his work, which is characterised by the bold use of colour. Inspired by the people and cultures of SA, he tells interesting and vibrant stories though his quirky illustrations.

The tale behind the prints he’s created for his H&M collab is all about celebrating people, life and good vibes.

“Each piece has a unique illustration that has been designed and drawn with love. The overarching theme has been the idea of giving people their flowers. This idea is to show people love and appreciation in the now. Celebrating everyday life now rather than later. Because we all deserve to get our flowers,” Abrahams explains.