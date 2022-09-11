African fashion, decolonised, makes a splash at the V&A Museum, London
A groundbreaking exhibition at London's V&A shows historic and contemporary African pieces in a space formerly focused on European art and fashion
11 September 2022 - 00:00
Is it ever possible to capture an entire continent's fashion in one exhibition? The Africa Fashion exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London is making a valiant attempt. Of course, what gets included and what gets left out when reflecting Africa's rich fashion history and industry and providing insight into the continent's influence on modern design is always going to be moot. But celebratory it sure is...
