×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

African fashion, decolonised, makes a splash at the V&A Museum, London

A groundbreaking exhibition at London's V&A shows historic and contemporary African pieces in a space formerly focused on European art and fashion

11 September 2022 - 00:00 By Nabeela Karim

Is it ever possible to capture an entire continent's fashion in one exhibition? The Africa Fashion exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London is making a valiant attempt. Of course, what gets included and what gets left out when reflecting Africa's rich fashion history and industry and providing insight into the continent's influence on modern design is always going to be moot. But celebratory it sure is...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Harry’s children entitled to prince, princess titles, but will they use them? Lifestyle
  2. Britain's new monarch will be known as King Charles III Lifestyle
  3. Queen Elizabeth has died, surrounded by family at Balmoral Castle Lifestyle
  4. Harry joins royals in Scotland as queen remains under ‘medical supervision’ Lifestyle
  5. WATCH | Katie Price says she was raped during ‘carjacking’ in SA Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'