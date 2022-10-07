The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Energy saving is in vogue: Valentino turns off lights early

07 October 2022 - 09:19 By Claudia Cristoferi
Lori Harvey attends this week's Valentino Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.
Image: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Italian brand Valentino has decided to switch off the lights in its shops earlier at night to save energy and send a signal of “environmental awareness”, following in the footsteps of French luxury giant LVMH.

Lights in about 95 Valentino boutiques around the globe are to be turned off nightly at 10pm, the company said on Friday, adding it estimates a daily decrease in energy consumption of more than 800kWh.

As Europe faces the risk of an energy crisis, LVMH said last month it would turn off the lights in shops three hours earlier at 10pm, starting in France in October, with plans to roll out the energy-saving measure in other parts of the world later.

Reuters

