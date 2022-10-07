Italian brand Valentino has decided to switch off the lights in its shops earlier at night to save energy and send a signal of “environmental awareness”, following in the footsteps of French luxury giant LVMH.
Lights in about 95 Valentino boutiques around the globe are to be turned off nightly at 10pm, the company said on Friday, adding it estimates a daily decrease in energy consumption of more than 800kWh.
As Europe faces the risk of an energy crisis, LVMH said last month it would turn off the lights in shops three hours earlier at 10pm, starting in France in October, with plans to roll out the energy-saving measure in other parts of the world later.
Reuters
Energy saving is in vogue: Valentino turns off lights early
Image: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
