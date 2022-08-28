×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

A-Listers

IN PICS | Thebe Magugu's 14 minutes of Vogue fame

28 August 2022 - 00:00

As a fashion designer, you’ve truly arrived when you make it onto the hallowed pages of Vogue.  And when it’s for a ground-breaking dress swap initiative with an esteemed Italian house,  at the request of editrix Anna Wintour no less, that’s cause for celebration...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. IN PICS | It’s all about the boys this time, not the celebs Lifestyle
  2. IN PICS | Shining the Spot(ify) light on SA’s women creators Lifestyle
  3. IN PICTURES | A breath of fresh air Lifestyle
  4. IN PICS | WAM! Bam! Wits turns 100 Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Meghan Markle says son saved from nursery fire by Zimbabwean nanny during SA ... Lifestyle
  2. A scrumdown with Bok captain Siya Kolisi Lifestyle
  3. Jacob Zuma shows off his kicks Lifestyle
  4. Fashion designer Coenraad De Mol has died The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. ‘Beast’ showcases SA like no other movie has, says star Sharlto Copley Lifestyle

Latest Videos

How to treat African creatives according to Netflix African head Dorothy ...
JUDGEMENT: Singing 'shoot the Boer' not hate speech, declares Equality Court