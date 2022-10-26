The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Adidas cuts ties with Ye over ‘unacceptable’ anti-Semitic comments

Concert-touring representative and Balenciaga have also dropped the rapper

26 October 2022 - 07:55
Adidas has severed its ties with rapper Ye over his anti-Semitic comments. File image.
Adidas has severed its ties with rapper Ye over his anti-Semitic comments. File image.
Image: Bloomberg

Adidas has terminated its partnership with controversial rapper and fashion designer Ye in the wake of the anti-Semitic remarks he made in public.

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has been facing growing fallout after his comments over the past few weeks targeting Jewish people, including a tweet that resulted in Twitter suspending his account.

Film and TV studio MRC said on Monday it won’t release a recently completed documentary made with Ye. Over the past month he has been dropped by his concert-touring representative, and luxury label Balenciaga said it has stopped working with him.

The German sneaker maker has been facing mounting pressure to sever ties with the Gold Digger hit maker, and on Tuesday finally acceded, confirming in a statement it had cut ties with Ye.

“Adidas does not tolerate anti-Semitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.

“After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.

“This is expected to have a short-term negative impact on the company’s net income in 2022 given the high seasonality of the fourth quarter.  

“Adidas is the sole owner of all design rights to existing products as well as previous and new colourways under the partnership,” it said.

— Additional reporting by Bloomberg

READ MORE:

Adidas under fire for silence over Ye’s anti-Semitic comments

German sneaker maker Adidas is under mounting pressure to sever ties with Ye,after the rapper and designer formerly known as Kanye West made ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

WATCH | Trevor Noah slams Ye for anti-Semitic slurs

“I don’t even know where to begin with this sh**,” said Trevor. “I mean promoting anti-Semitism to your 50-million followers?”
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Backlash for Adidas amid Kanye West Yeezy fallout

The Yeezy line is among the most successful footwear collaborations yet, accounting for as much as 8% of Adidas’ sales.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. There's Zululand on my stoep! Biyela Lodge is all warriors and wonders Travel
  2. DStv is ditching its app on older Samsung and Hisense smart TVs: here is how to ... Lifestyle
  3. ASPASIA KARRAS | Shoutout to Nasa, which just saved Earth from total ... Lifestyle
  4. The days of sharing your Netflix password are coming to an end — Here’s what ... Lifestyle
  5. Save big by bundling your DStv package with uncapped fibre internet Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Students wear anti-cheating hats in the Philippines during exam
IN FULL | Ramaphosa on repercussions of state capture report