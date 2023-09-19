What does 'clean beauty' mean at Woolworths?

“Clean beauty” is a rapidly growing movement within the cosmetics and skincare industry that prioritises the use of natural and non-toxic ingredients in beauty products. It promotes products that are safe for both consumers and the environment, while also emphasising transparency in labelling and manufacturing processes.

“Clean beauty” doesn’t have a standardised definition, and there can be variation in how different brands interpret and implement these principles.

We chatted to Laura Naidu, head of technology and sourcing at Woolworths Beauty, to find out more about what “clean beauty” means at Woolworths.

What is Woolworths’ interpretation of “clean beauty”?

In line with our Good Business Journey principles, we believe that “clean beauty” is the beauty solution you want, minus the ingredients that are harmful to you and the environment.

Every ingredient in our W.Beauty range has been carefully selected and thoroughly researched to ensure it contains no harmful toxins. No harsh chemicals and only ingredients with a proven track record of safety make it onto our “clean beauty” list. All products go through a rigorous testing process by internationally recognised toxicologists at accredited testing laboratories.