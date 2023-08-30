Denim: a celebration of timeless and sustainable fashion

Denim, a sturdy cotton twill fabric, originally known for its durability and practicality, has evolved into an iconic symbol of casual wear, effortlessly blending functionality with fashion. From workwear to high fashion runways, denim has transcended eras, preserving its cherished status in the hearts and wardrobes of everyone.

Having gained its popularity in the 1950s among rebellious youth, thanks to acting icons like James Dean and Marlon Brando who popularised the “bad boy” image by wearing denim in films, to the 1960s when Martin Luther King Jr donned denim as a symbol of activism, this fusion of counterculture, activism and rebellion propelled denim into mainstream fashion.

Over the years, denim has undergone various transformations, experimenting with different washes, cuts, and styles to cater to diverse tastes. Sustainable and eco-friendly denim options have also emerged, addressing concerns about the environmental impact of fashion.

As part of its Good Business Journey, Woolworths has been at the forefront of responsible sourcing and partnering with clothing manufacturers who champion the latest innovations and technology to reduce the carbon footprint of their products.

All Woolworths cotton is more responsibly sourced via Better Cotton or has organic cotton certification. Better Cotton is the world’s leading sustainability initiative for cotton, whose mission it is to help cotton communities survive and thrive while protecting and restoring the environment.

Better Cotton farmers benefit from the demand for Better Cotton and experience profit increases for a variety of reasons, most commonly due to increased yields and/or optimised use of inputs — such as irrigation water, pesticides or synthetic fertiliser.

Thanks to Woolworths’ investment in Better Cotton during 2022, Better Cotton farmers made an estimate of $2.1m* (about R40m) additional profit. They also saved 4.3-million* litres of water and used 2,600kg* less pesticides.

Where possible, Woolworths uses recycled polyester in the RE denim range which includes prioritising zips that are made from recycled polyester zip tape.

One of the major ecological challenges in denim production is the extensive water usage required for dyeing and finishing processes. Additionally, the use of chemicals during denim treatment can pose risks to workers and the environment. To tackle these issues, the industry has turned to advanced technologies like ozone and laser processing.

Woolworths has a no sandblasting policy, so its denim suppliers use ozone gas to bleach and distress denim, reducing the need for vast amounts of water and harmful chemicals. This technology not only conserves water but also eliminates the need for chemical additives that could pollute water ecosystems.

Laser technology has also been a game-changer for Woolworths’ RE denim brand to deliver its sustainability promise and fashion credentials as it allows for precise distressing, fading and intricate designs without using water or chemicals.

Factory compliance is also a critical aspect for Woolworths. All Woolworths clothing manufacturers have social and ethical audits by impartial, third-party service providers. These audits cover labour practices, health and safety, the environment and business ethics, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to responsible practices.

A big step towards transparency in Woolworths’ supply chain was the publication of its Fashion, Beauty & Home (FBH) supplier lists, which is a reflection of the confidence Woolworths has in its supplier base and its adherence to global best practice.

The combined commitment of Better Cotton, ozone technology, laser finishing, third party audits and transparency ensure that the Woolworths ’ RE denim brand is leading the way with eco-conscious and socially equitable fashion practices. Denim, once a humble fabric, has flourished into a conduit of change, symbolising personal style and global consciousness.

