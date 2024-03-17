Louis Vuitton-style bags, trainers and sarongs in political party colours all the rage
But one critic says much of the merchandise is made in China and doesn’t use local design talent
17 March 2024 - 00:03
With election season in full swing political parties and entrepreneurs are jumping on the bandwagon to boost coffers and woo fashion-forward voters with their range of shoes, shirts and bucket hats...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.