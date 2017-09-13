RECIPE: Baby back ribs with spicy rub & BBQ sauce

2. Combine the rub ingredients. Season the racks all over with the rub, and leave them to stand at room temperature for 45 minutes before braaiing.

3. Prepare the braai for indirect cooking over low heat 120°–180°C.

4. Meanwhile, make the BBQ sauce. In a saucepan over medium-high heat, melt the butter. Add the onion and cook until slightly softened, 3–4 minutes, stirring occasionally.

5. Stir in the remaining sauce ingredients and bring to a boil.

6. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer, uncovered, until thickened, for 18–20 minutes. Remove from the heat.

7. To braai the ribs, place the racks, bone side down, over indirect low heat, as far from the heat as possible, close the lid, and cook for 3 hours. After the first hour, baste the racks with beer, particularly any areas that are looking a little dry. Continue to baste with beer every hour or so.

8. After 3 hours, check to see if one or both racks are ready to come off the braai. They are done when the meat has shrunk back from the ends of most of the bones by 5 mm or more. Lift a rack by picking up one end with tongs. It should bend in the middle and the meat should tear easily. If the meat does not tear easily, return the racks to the braai, close the lid, and continue cooking for up to 1 hour more.