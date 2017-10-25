SA's first Chocolate Garden is choc-full of fragrant surprises

I regret two things about my visit recently to The Chocolate Garden at de Charmoy Estate in the cane fields of Verulam, near Durban.

The first is that I did not take along a book. For though the chocolate-themed eatery is sold as a good place to lunch out with the family - and it is - it is the perfect place to take a book. It is based on one, for starters - an eponymous romance by Ava Miles.

And though the name might bring to mind fantastical Willy Wonka-esque concoctions of the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory variety, the place itself is a gentler, more refined reality.

It is named for the varieties of chocolate-scented - and chocolate-coloured - plants which have been carefully sourced and planted by the estate's managing director, Lauren Machanick.