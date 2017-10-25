Young chef set to impress with African flavours at global competition
Vusumuzi Ndlovu is a chef who knows his onions - and a host of other ingredients.
Last week the 26-year-old won the S. Pellegrino Young Chef 2018 Africa and Middle East semifinal.
The regional challenge took place in Dubai and Ndlovu is set to represent the region at the global finals in June, in Milan, Italy. He is sous chef at the Pot Luck Club pop-up at the Marabi Club in Maboneng.
We spoke to him about rib-eye steak, butternut and whale sperm:
What was your winning dish?
It was called "Isicupho" and the focus was a duck breast with a grain porridge and pumpkin with molasses bran, fermented in umqombothi (traditional beer). It looked sophisticated but tasted homely. I worked on the concept for about three months.
The first thing you ever cooked?
Butternut soup. It turned out better than I thought it would. There was always a lot of baking going on in my family.
Did you always want to be a chef?
I actually started studying engineering but found it boring. I thought: "I can't do this," and told my mother I was dropping out and becoming a cook. She was not amused.
Where did you study?
I didn't go to chef school or study formally. I learned on the job, coached by amazing mentors.
Your food philosophy?
I love real food, done real well. It's important to taste the authentic flavours of what you are eating.
What can't you cook?
I would never seriously try to make a curry. I think there are so many chefs who grew up with curry and understand it intuitively. I would never try to compete with them.
What won't you eat?
I was once offered whale sperm. I declined.
Your last meal?
A good rib-eye steak, well matured, with bone marrow and crushed potatoes. And I might as well go all the way and throw in a glass of Pétrus 1991 - the year I was born.
• This article was originally published in The Times.
