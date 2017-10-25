Young chef set to impress with African flavours at global competition

Vusumuzi Ndlovu is a chef who knows his onions - and a host of other ingredients.

Last week the 26-year-old won the S. Pellegrino Young Chef 2018 Africa and Middle East semifinal.

The regional challenge took place in Dubai and Ndlovu is set to represent the region at the global finals in June, in Milan, Italy. He is sous chef at the Pot Luck Club pop-up at the Marabi Club in Maboneng.

We spoke to him about rib-eye steak, butternut and whale sperm:

What was your winning dish?

It was called "Isicupho" and the focus was a duck breast with a grain porridge and pumpkin with molasses bran, fermented in umqombothi (traditional beer). It looked sophisticated but tasted homely. I worked on the concept for about three months.

The first thing you ever cooked?

Butternut soup. It turned out better than I thought it would. There was always a lot of baking going on in my family.