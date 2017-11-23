Food

G&T lovers, this Jozi gin bar is the business

Sip your way through an extensive range of gins - and some seriously creative G&Ts - at Tonic Gin Bar in Linden

24 November 2017 - 00:00 By LUCY SARAH HENNEY
Linden's Tonic Gin Bar has over 40 different gins on offer.
Image: Supplied

With the global  gin revolution in full swing, it’s not surprising for the spirit to find a home in Joburg, with the aptly named Tonic Gin Bar having just opened its doors in Linden.

With an astonishing range of gins (and tonics) available on the menu, Tonic is a G&T lover’s dream.

If you’re a bit of a traditionalist, you can browse through the menu of over 40 gins and 15 different tonics on offer and create your own G&T masterpiece.

South African favourites like Inverroche and Flowstone are present alongside imported classics like Bombay Sapphire and Tanqueray, but you can also expect to be introduced to some local gems like Wilderer Fynbos Gin, and Whitley Neill Protea and Hibiscus Gin.

There are also predesigned G&T combinations that have been expertly put together for you by the Tonic staff.

You can expect mixes on the menu like Crown Jewels (made from Hope on Hopkins gin, tonic, blueberries and thyme), which fits in perfectly with the rock-and-roll-style portrait of Queen Elizabeth that graces the bar’s back wall.

Or if you’re someone with a distinct sweet tooth, you can treat yourself to the Mother Fluffer, which is made with gin, tonic, candy ﬂoss and toasted marshmallow.

There are some seriously creative G&Ts on offer at Tonic Gin Bar.
Image: Supplied

While there’s no doubt that gin and gin cocktails take centre stage at Tonic, this quirky little spot is far from being a one-trick pony. There’s wine, beer, soft drinks and other spirits on offer, if anyone in your party isn’t quite so partial to gin.

There’s also an incredible menu of starters, small plates and desserts that come from the same kitchen as the partner restaurant next door, A la Bouffe.

Gin lovers, there’s nowhere else you’ll want to be this summer.

