G&T lovers, this Jozi gin bar is the business

With an astonishing range of gins (and tonics) available on the menu, Tonic is a G&T lover’s dream.

If you’re a bit of a traditionalist, you can browse through the menu of over 40 gins and 15 different tonics on offer and create your own G&T masterpiece.

South African favourites like Inverroche and Flowstone are present alongside imported classics like Bombay Sapphire and Tanqueray, but you can also expect to be introduced to some local gems like Wilderer Fynbos Gin, and Whitley Neill Protea and Hibiscus Gin.

There are also predesigned G&T combinations that have been expertly put together for you by the Tonic staff.

You can expect mixes on the menu like Crown Jewels (made from Hope on Hopkins gin, tonic, blueberries and thyme), which fits in perfectly with the rock-and-roll-style portrait of Queen Elizabeth that graces the bar’s back wall.