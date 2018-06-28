Stock up on Joburg's best artisanal ingredients at The Pantry Market
What makes sets this market on Keyes Art Mile in Rosebank apart from Jozi's other food markets? We asked curator Roberta Thatcher
There are many markets in Joburg. What makes The Pantry Market unique?
First, I don’t think you can ever have too many markets, as they help shorten the supply chain and make locally produced food easily accessible for people in the city.
That said, The Pantry is unique as it’s not all about eating on site, it’s about sourcing high-quality, local products to take home and stock your pantry with.
It’s also a plastic-free zone, and only small-batch, artisanal products (which are not commonly found at other markets) are sold.
What is your professional background?
Being Italian, I grew up surrounded by food, so I’ve always had a passion for it. I remember sulking when my mother sent a ricotta and pancetta cake to my Anglo-Saxon junior school for my birthday. It was so embarrassing at the time, but I’d kill for that cake now!
Professionally speaking, as a journalist, I write a lot about the local food scene, so I get to meet amazing producers all the time.
I also work in events; I curated the Sanlam Handmade Contemporary Fair for several years, and I now have my own company, La Mano, consulting to markets around the country and curating food-related events.
What are some of your favourite items available at the market?
Honey from the Urban Apiary, black rice from The Grainery, salsiccia from Franco Esposito, homemade pasta and sauces from Dolci Cafe, nut butters from Leafy Greens and sourdough bread from Treviso.
• The Pantry Market takes place on the last Saturday of every month in The Atrium of The Trumpet on Keyes building on Keyes Avenue in Rosebank from 9:00 – 14:00.
This article was originally published in the Sunday Times Neighbourhood: Property and Lifestyle guides. Visit Yourneighbourhood.co.za