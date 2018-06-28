Stock up on Joburg's best artisanal ingredients at The Pantry Market

There are many markets in Joburg. What makes The Pantry Market unique?

First, I don’t think you can ever have too many markets, as they help shorten the supply chain and make locally produced food easily accessible for people in the city.

That said, The Pantry is unique as it’s not all about eating on site, it’s about sourcing high-quality, local products to take home and stock your pantry with.

It’s also a plastic-free zone, and only small-batch, artisanal products (which are not commonly found at other markets) are sold.

What is your professional background?

Being Italian, I grew up surrounded by food, so I’ve always had a passion for it. I remember sulking when my mother sent a ricotta and pancetta cake to my Anglo-Saxon junior school for my birthday. It was so embarrassing at the time, but I’d kill for that cake now!