RECIPE: Quick Thai red beef curry
Simple and satisfying, this coconut milk-based curry can be cooked up in a hurry
02 July 2018 - 11:03
Serves: 4 - 6
Ingredients:
500g beef fillet, cut into thin strips
1 large red onion, cut into wedges
30ml (2 tbsp) oil
1 red pepper, seeded and sliced
1 bunch green asparagus, cut into 4cm pieces
200g bok choy, washed and trimmed
15ml (1 tbsp) red curry paste
10ml (2 tsp) fish sauce
15ml (1 tbsp) brown sugar
250ml (1 cup) coconut milk
Handful fresh coriander, chopped
Method:
- Fry half the beef and onion in half the oil in a preheated wok or large frying pan. When browned, remove and fry remaining beef and onion, adding other half of oil if needed. Set aside.
- Fry the pepper, asparagus and bok choy in the same pan till just softening.
- Add the red curry paste and stir through.
- Return the beef and onion to the wok, adding the fish sauce and brown sugar.
- Add the coconut milk and bring to a gentle simmer.
- Garnish with coriander and serve with jasmine rice.