Restaurant Review
A bite-sized review of Reuben Riffel's new Jozi restaurant
Hilary Biller sees how Reuben's @ The Capital compares to the celebrity chef's Cape eatery
09 September 2018 - 00:00
Hilary Biller sees how Reuben's @ The Capital compares to the celebrity chef's Cape eatery
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.