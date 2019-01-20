Food

Art

An unusual whisky pairing: Linh Do creates art inspired by the tipple

Dram The Man chats to Linda Do about her unique approach to art, using whisky as a muse, and what it's like being a woman in the male-dominated bartending industry

20 January 2019 - 00:00 By Dram The Man

Dram The Man chats to Linda Do about her unique approach to art, using whisky as a muse, and what it's like being a woman in the male-dominated bartending industry

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 3 dead-easy diet changes that'll help you lose weight Health & Sex
  2. 5 food mistakes to avoid if you’re trying to lose weight Health & Sex
  3. SA's Facebookers and Instagrammers love the #10YearChallenge Lifestyle
  4. 13 new series to stream in January Lifestyle
  5. WATCH | Eagle snatches baby warthog despite mother trying to fight back Travel

Latest Videos

What Angelo Agrizzi's testimony means for the state capture inquiry
'We'll pay him R10m a month': Former Bossasa's CFO offer to replace Gavin Watson
X