Series Review
'Street Food': a sublime new series from the creator of 'Chef's Table'
What sets this Netflix series apart from other culinary travel shows is its focus on the human stories behind Asia's street food stalls
05 May 2019 - 00:03
What sets this Netflix series apart from other culinary travel shows is its focus on the human stories behind Asia's street food stalls
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.