Rosemead Artisan is baking up a sourdough storm in Yzerfontein

Yzerfontein locals and weekenders have been hugging a secret to themselves. Added to the laid-back delights of the beach, this West Coast village has its own artisan bakery, Rosemead Artisan, so you can breakfast on perfect flaky croissants and pain au chocolat, feast on pasteis de nata fresh from the oven, and picnic on sourdough breads to rival the best in Cape Town.

The seaside lifestyle is what attracted Brett and Anli Nortier to Yzerfontein. Brett grew up working at his aunt’s C’est La Vie artisan bakery in Fish Hoek, worked with Fritz Schoon at the Oude Bank Bakkerij in Stellenbosch, and was ready for his own bakery. “My wife and I are young, but we’re old mindset, we do things properly,” says Brett.

“A plain croissant done really well is amazing. We focus on quality ingredients and doing the basics well.” He uses GMO-free stoneground flour and certified organic flours from ancient grains such as spelt and teff. His standard sourdough is 10% rye, 10% wholegrain, and 80% stoneground white.

“It’s an entry-level sourdough – really light and no sour taste for the South African palate,” he says, his mission being to woo people away from the commercial soft white tin loaf and show them the beauty of real sourdough breads.

The crusty spelt loaf (50% spelt, 50%wholegrain, high on protein and low in gluten) sold out while we breakfasted on scrambled eggs, crispy dry-cured bacon and spicy roasted tomatoes with sourdough toast, and a hot-pressed sandwich filled with bacon, mozzarella, basil and tomatoes, plus an irresistible pasteis and a delicious almond escargot.

The coffee is excellent, a select blend from a friend’s roastery with plenty of depth. We left laden with a rustique – a soft pillowy French version of ciabatta– croissants and pasteis de nata, and will return for the speciality seeded loaf, different each day, the toasted oat porridge loaf especially appealing.

Brett bakes everything himself daily – once the 200 croissants and 200 pasteis de nata have sold, that’s it until tomorrow. Get there early on weekends and holidays to avoid disappointment.

• Visit Rosemead Artisan Bakery at cnr Volstruis and Park street, Yzerfontein. Follow them on Instagram.