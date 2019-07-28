SA’s got its first insect restaurant and yes, people are actually eating there

Foodies are initially drawn to The Insect Experience in Cape Town out of curiosity but once they taste the grub, they're sold. Here's what's on the menu

The launch of SA's first dedicated insect-based eatery has diners licking their lips in ant-icipation.



Anyone for a chocolate-dipped silkworm? Before you answer, consider this: insect eating (entomophagy, if you want to be technical) isn't new. Iflscience.com says more than two billion people around the world regularly eat bugs - and while meat-lovers may argue that snacking on locusts might be something you do as a tourist in southeast Asia, restaurants around the world are starting to dish up goggo-inspired meals...