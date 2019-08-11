Taste Test

We tried it: Bio XXI range of quinoa-based baking premixes & pastas

Vegan and gluten-free foodies, take note: you can now make everything from pizza to chocolate muffins using protein-packed quinoa

WHAT IS QUINOA?



Quinoa is a tiny seed, a South American staple produced from a flowering hardy plant that grows in high altitudes in rocky and sandy soils. It has been gaining in popularity around the world since 2000 and is changing the way we eat...