It's honey season: interesting tidbits about the makers of the sweet nectar

Spring is full of lovely surprises, new beginnings and the arrival of a new season of honey. Hilary Biller spoke to beekeeper Glen James

Everything about bees is completely fascinating, starting from the hive work to the collecting of pollen, to making honey and finally giving the honey to us to enjoy, not just the sweet honey taste but all the other stuff packed into honey that we still don’t fully understand.



South Africa has hundreds of different bees, I think about 300 types. All are solitary or live in very small groups, and just two species are big swarm varieties. In the northern part of the country, there’s the scutellata , golden coloured and very fierce - in the southern part of the country, there are the capensis, darker and much more docile. The border is somewhere through the Karoo...