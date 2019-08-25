It's honey season: interesting tidbits about the makers of the sweet nectar
Spring is full of lovely surprises, new beginnings and the arrival of a new season of honey. Hilary Biller spoke to beekeeper Glen James
25 August 2019 - 00:00
Everything about bees is completely fascinating, starting from the hive work to the collecting of pollen, to making honey and finally giving the honey to us to enjoy, not just the sweet honey taste but all the other stuff packed into honey that we still don’t fully understand.
South Africa has hundreds of different bees, I think about 300 types. All are solitary or live in very small groups, and just two species are big swarm varieties. In the northern part of the country, there’s the scutellata , golden coloured and very fierce - in the southern part of the country, there are the capensis, darker and much more docile. The border is somewhere through the Karoo...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.