Three grunts for Pigcasso’s new plonk

Not content with creating masterpieces that have made her a millionaire or having her artwork feature on a Swiss watch, the world’s first painting porker, Pigcasso, will now bring home the bacon with her own wine label.



The 1,000kg porcine artist — who lives and paints in an animal sanctuary in Franschhoek, in the Western Cape — has become the face of her signature range of wines...