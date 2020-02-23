Food

Three grunts for Pigcasso’s new plonk

23 February 2020 - 00:00 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER

Not content with creating masterpieces that have made her a millionaire or having her artwork feature on a Swiss watch, the world’s first painting porker, Pigcasso, will now bring home the bacon with her own wine label.

The 1,000kg porcine artist — who lives and paints in an animal sanctuary in Franschhoek, in the Western Cape — has become the face of her signature range of wines...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'It was an isolated incident': Dis-Chem apologises for black face mannequin Lifestyle
  2. WATCH | #Goals: Engaged and married at the same time on a flight from Jozi to ... Travel
  3. ‘Rogue’ black face mannequin snapped in Dis-Chem store Lifestyle
  4. Four SA hotels make Forbes's prestige five-star list for the first time Travel
  5. SA has 1.8 women to every 1 man on cheating site Ashley Madison Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Zuma's back: hundreds gather to welcome Jacob Zuma back home
'Mr President, you need to do more!': chaos erupts at Tazne murder suspect ...