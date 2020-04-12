RECIPE | Quick yeast-free hot cross muffins
These muffins have all the hallmarks of a traditional hot cross bun, but they can be made in a fraction of the time and with far less effort
12 April 2020 - 00:02
These muffins have all the hallmarks of a traditional hot cross bun — they're fragrant and lightly spiced with soft chewy centres studded with plump dried fruit and icing crosses on the top. Yet they can be made in a fraction of the time, and with far less effort, than the original as there's no yeast involved.
I made the muffins in extra large silicone muffin cups which made 8. Using a standard muffin tray will make a dozen and for smaller bites in a a mini muffin tray you will get 18...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.