RECIPE | Quick yeast-free hot cross muffins

These muffins have all the hallmarks of a traditional hot cross bun — they're fragrant and lightly spiced with soft chewy centres studded with plump dried fruit and icing crosses on the top. Yet they can be made in a fraction of the time, and with far less effort, than the original as there's no yeast involved.



I made the muffins in extra large silicone muffin cups which made 8. Using a standard muffin tray will make a dozen and for smaller bites in a a mini muffin tray you will get 18...