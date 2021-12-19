Top accolades for two local bars, two restaurants and two wines

The awards have been mounting as local establishments make waves in the global arena

Two Cape Town bars — Cause Effect Cocktail Kitchen and Art of Duplicity — were listed at 75th and 86th respectively in the World's 50 Best Bars list released last week. They may not be in the top 50 but to be listed in the top 100 in the world — as voted for by 600 bar industry experts from across the globe — is praise indeed.



Located at the V&A Waterfront, the Cause Effect Cocktail Kitchen is well known for its awesome cocktails, said to be inspired by the city’s oceans, mountains, fynbos and vineyards. Art of Duplicity's charm, on the other hand, lies in its elusiveness — which makes it one of Cape Town’s best kept secrets. Here an online reservation is the only way you’ll sniff out the address. And prepare yourself for the mystery — a quizzy doorman, an unmarked door and a dimly lit passageway are all part of the intrigue on the journey to its famous cocktails...