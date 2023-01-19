Food

Life hell without Hellman’s? Make your own mayonnaise

Once more, the popular mayo has vanished, but you can make your own with this two-minute recipe

19 January 2023 - 07:13
Hilary Biller Columnist
Make your own creamy mayonnaise in minutes.
Make your own creamy mayonnaise in minutes.
Image: 123RF/liudmilachernetska

Chocolate Log, fish paste, Marmite and now Hellmann’s mayonnaise ... Why are we losing some of our favourite products? The latter has gone again. We lost it for many years a while back until production resumed, but now it’s gone again, in the middle of summer, nogal, when a dollop of the deliciously thick and creamy mayonnaise over a salad — and many other things — makes a meal.

Manufacturer Unilever says it’s only temporary and production will resume, but offers no indication of when.

So in the meantime, what’s the solution?

Well, either change your brand or create your own in minutes. Power permitting, it’s made with a stick blender and must be done in a container just a little wider than the blender. It’s easy peasy and goes like this:

TWO-MINUTE MAYO

Makes 1  cup

Ingredients:

1 large egg

15ml (1 tbsp) fresh lemon juice or quality white vinegar

5ml (1 tsp) Dijon mustard

1 medium clove of garlic, finely chopped, optional

250ml (1 cup) vegetable or canola oil

Salt

Method:

  1. Very carefully so it doesn’t break, place the egg, lemon juice and mustard in the bottom of a jar or container that just fits the head of a stick blender.
  2. Add the garlic, if using, pour over the oil and allow to settle before placing the head of the blender over the egg yolk and turning on high speed. Don’t pulse or move the head.
  3. Watch how the mayonnaise forms, then slowly tilt and lift the head of the stick blender and continue until all the oil has been absorbed.
  4. Season with salt to taste and use or refrigerate in a sealed container for up to two weeks.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Start the new year fresher and lighter with sumptuous salads

After holiday-season indulgences, kick off Veganuary with fresh ideas and salad wisdom from Cape Town foodie and cookery teacher Sophia Lindop
Lifestyle
1 week ago

RECIPES | ‘Bacon’ your day in three easy ways

Celebrate International Bacon Day on Saturday with a trio of ideas that go beyond breakfast
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Jan Braai lights fire with new cookbook ‘The Democratic Republic of Braai’

He lives to braai and his new cookbook wouldn't be complete without a recipe for boerewors
Lifestyle
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Inside the KZN north coast development in Zimbali that features a R350m home Home & Gardening
  2. Miss South Africa Ndavi Nokeri among Miss Universe favourites Lifestyle
  3. Sussexes hit back at Jeremy Clarkson’s apology, say he ‘wrote solely to prince’ Lifestyle
  4. ‘This is a media attention-seeking stunt’: MaMkhize, son accused of child ... Lifestyle
  5. How to turn your 15 annual leave days into 44 days out of the office Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials
Tiger attack victim speaks from hospital bed