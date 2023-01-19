Chocolate Log, fish paste, Marmite and now Hellmann’s mayonnaise ... Why are we losing some of our favourite products? The latter has gone again. We lost it for many years a while back until production resumed, but now it’s gone again, in the middle of summer, nogal, when a dollop of the deliciously thick and creamy mayonnaise over a salad — and many other things — makes a meal.
Manufacturer Unilever says it’s only temporary and production will resume, but offers no indication of when.
So in the meantime, what’s the solution?
Well, either change your brand or create your own in minutes. Power permitting, it’s made with a stick blender and must be done in a container just a little wider than the blender. It’s easy peasy and goes like this:
TWO-MINUTE MAYO
Makes 1 cup
Ingredients:
1 large egg
15ml (1 tbsp) fresh lemon juice or quality white vinegar
5ml (1 tsp) Dijon mustard
1 medium clove of garlic, finely chopped, optional
250ml (1 cup) vegetable or canola oil
Salt
Method:
- Very carefully so it doesn’t break, place the egg, lemon juice and mustard in the bottom of a jar or container that just fits the head of a stick blender.
- Add the garlic, if using, pour over the oil and allow to settle before placing the head of the blender over the egg yolk and turning on high speed. Don’t pulse or move the head.
- Watch how the mayonnaise forms, then slowly tilt and lift the head of the stick blender and continue until all the oil has been absorbed.
- Season with salt to taste and use or refrigerate in a sealed container for up to two weeks.
Life hell without Hellman’s? Make your own mayonnaise
Once more, the popular mayo has vanished, but you can make your own with this two-minute recipe
Image: 123RF/liudmilachernetska
Chocolate Log, fish paste, Marmite and now Hellmann’s mayonnaise ... Why are we losing some of our favourite products? The latter has gone again. We lost it for many years a while back until production resumed, but now it’s gone again, in the middle of summer, nogal, when a dollop of the deliciously thick and creamy mayonnaise over a salad — and many other things — makes a meal.
Manufacturer Unilever says it’s only temporary and production will resume, but offers no indication of when.
So in the meantime, what’s the solution?
Well, either change your brand or create your own in minutes. Power permitting, it’s made with a stick blender and must be done in a container just a little wider than the blender. It’s easy peasy and goes like this:
TWO-MINUTE MAYO
Makes 1 cup
Ingredients:
1 large egg
15ml (1 tbsp) fresh lemon juice or quality white vinegar
5ml (1 tsp) Dijon mustard
1 medium clove of garlic, finely chopped, optional
250ml (1 cup) vegetable or canola oil
Salt
Method:
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Start the new year fresher and lighter with sumptuous salads
RECIPES | ‘Bacon’ your day in three easy ways
Jan Braai lights fire with new cookbook ‘The Democratic Republic of Braai’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos