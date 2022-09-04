Jan Braai lights fire with new cookbook ‘The Democratic Republic of Braai’

He lives to braai and his new cookbook wouldn't be complete without a recipe for boerewors

As we kick-start September, spring is in the air and we think of our food heritage, which is, of course, the braai. Jan Scannell, aka Jan Braai, lives to braai. In 2005 he created National Braai Day; his aim was to create a celebration of the one activity all South Africans have in common, cooking over the fire...