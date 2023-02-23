What’s better than a good lick of chutney on your bobotie, a dollop of tomato sauce over your boerie roll or atchar on your gatsby? Chutney, tomato sauce and atchar that are 100% locally produced, bottled and sold, of course.
Shoprite shoppers will soon notice the eye-catching yellow packaging of the food chain’s new Homegrown products — an exclusive private label range that provides a platform to local small, medium and micro businesses, each one with a unique story to tell.
To start with, the range includes good old bottled chutney, tomato sauce and atchar as well as chips, popcorn, sweets, cookies, cook-in sauces and hot sauces. With time, the plan is for the range to grow.
Love supporting local? The new Shoprite Homegrown products are all about empowering local businesses
The idea behind the new private label range is to offer a leg-up to local businesses and the people they support and to offer shoppers quality products that will satisfy their budget
Image: Supplied
What’s better than a good lick of chutney on your bobotie, a dollop of tomato sauce over your boerie roll or atchar on your gatsby? Chutney, tomato sauce and atchar that are 100% locally produced, bottled and sold, of course.
Shoprite shoppers will soon notice the eye-catching yellow packaging of the food chain’s new Homegrown products — an exclusive private label range that provides a platform to local small, medium and micro businesses, each one with a unique story to tell.
To start with, the range includes good old bottled chutney, tomato sauce and atchar as well as chips, popcorn, sweets, cookies, cook-in sauces and hot sauces. With time, the plan is for the range to grow.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
The idea behind Homegrown is not only to offer a leg-up to these local businesses by providing them with a nationwide retail platform but to offer shoppers quality products that will satisfy their budget.
And in the long run the support from shoppers will filter into the communities to effect real change.
By supporting the Homegrown product range, this change will be trickling into businesses like Khayelitsha Cookies, a Cape Town baking business that employs 87 people and is devoted to empowering and training unemployed women from the local community. Their contribution to the Homegrown range is zesty lemon and delicious strawberry flavoured cookies with chocolate chips.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
There is also Exotic Taste, the brand behind the bottles of atchar in the range. Started by single mother Amina Abrahams in her home kitchen in 2006, the small business has grown to employ more than 30 people.
Family owned and operated Wonder Snacks is contributing a range of savoury popcorn; from snack and confectionery manufacturer Le BonBon you can expect the most delicious caramelised popcorn at astonishing prices in flavours like milk tart and peanut brittle; and Gordons Sweets, a third-generation confectionery operation that started as a business selling milk in glass containers, adds a sweet touch with their nostalgic quenchers.
Next time you pop into your nearest Shoprite store, keep an eye out for the new Homegrown range and give a local business your support. It doesn’t just taste good — it feels good.
The Homegrown product range is now available in Shoprite stores nationwide.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Walking the talk: Limpopo man puts 'walkie-talkies' on shop shelves
This sustainable gin is the bees knees ... and their keeper
Meet the man behind the 2022 winning boerewors recipe
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos