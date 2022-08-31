Meet the man behind the 2022 winning boerewors recipe

Welcome Magoso, 23, couldn't believe his luck when he was named one of the top 10 finalists out of more than 2,000 entries in the Shoprite/Checkers Championship Boerewors competition.
Little did he know he was a step away from winning the big prize. Magoso hails from Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal, where he works as a meat technician at the Shoprite supermarket.
Though securing his spot in the competition took lots of hard work and five months of perfecting his boerewors recipe, Welcome said his colleagues helped by being his best critics and offering opinions on his attempts until he found the recipe he hoped would take him to victory.
Travelling to Cape Town for the finals last weekend in a braai-off at Cabo Beach was daunting. It was his first time on an aeroplane and his first visit to the Mother City.
“With my recipe, before I came here [to Cape Town], I believed I was number one, but when I arrived and met the other contestants I wasn’t so sure and was very nervous,” said the jubilant winner.
The crowd watched as the finalists each took their turn on the podium to cook their boerewors over the coals with the help of a chef from the SA Chefs Association, who Shoprite/Checkers entrusted with judging of the competition at all levels and ensuring entries are authentic and adhere to the guideline of the competition.
What was the secret to the winner's recipe? As per the competition rules, he wasn’t allowed to share the recipe but offered a few titbits: “A-grade beef. I used a mixture of beef and pork which makes it very juicy,” he said, adding that juiciness is an important part of a winning wors.
For the young man whose luck turned when his brother helped secure him his first job as a trainee at Shoprite, winning will change his life. Magoso won R50,000 and a bright red Toyota Fortuner worth about R600,000.
“Shoprite/Checkers have changed my life,” he said with a wide smile, adding that he plans to build a house and will now be able to drive to work — once he’s obtained his driver's licence.
Meet the man behind the 2022 winning boerewors recipe
Welcome Magoso, 23, took top honours in the Championship Boerewors competition
Image: Hilary Biller
