Food

What is cell processed meat ?

We asked expert Dr Paul Bartels of Mogale Meat Co, a South African cultivated meat company

16 March 2023 - 00:00
Hilary Biller Columnist
Can you tell the difference? The crumbed chicken in this dish was created by Mogale Meat Co in a lab.
Can you tell the difference? The crumbed chicken in this dish was created by Mogale Meat Co in a lab.
Image: Supplied

Fantasy or reality? There's been so much in the media about meat products grown from cells in a laboratory.

In Singapore, cell manufactured chicken is available in supermarkets and restaurants and South Africa is not too far behind, says Dr Paul Bartels, CEO and founder of Mogale Meat Co — a cultivated meat company. Bartels is also a wildlife veterinarian who believes the new technology will complement rather than replace existing farming and veterinary practices and will give rise to new economic opportunities. 

To get our heads around the concept of enjoying a steak that was created in a laboratory, we asked Bartels about the new technology and what consumers can expect.

Q: What is cultivated meat?

Bartels: Cultivated meat is bio-identical to conventional meat, as it is cultivated directly from fat, connective tissue and muscle cells taken from an animal and grown in a bioreactor (laboratory apparatus used for growing organisms under controlled conditions). 

Q: What are the benefits of cultivated meat?

Is SA ready to embrace a culture of lab-grown meat?

Africa’s first cultivated beef burger was unveiled at an event in Cape Town earlier this week and its creators say it’s only the beginning.
Lifestyle
11 months ago

Dr B: There are a number of important benefits:

  • only the desired cuts of meat are produced, with the potential to vary the fat quantity and quality as healthier options for consumers; 
  • it will reduce the harmful climate impacts of our food system (livestock produce more greenhouse gases than all the transport in the world combined);
  • it will decrease the risk of zoonotic disease (an infectious disease transmitted between species from animals) and antimicrobial (antibiotic) resistance;
  • it has the potential to feed more people with fewer resources;
  • it requires 95% less land and water to cultivate than conventional livestock farming;
  • it will revive export opportunities for fresh meat lost due to disease outbreaks; and
  • it will yield new economic and employment opportunities, with people trained and upskilled in various science and engineering fields.

Q: Will lab-grown meat eventually be an affordable food option for South African consumers?

Dr B: Cultivated meat will most likely only become commercially available in the next 10 years in South Africa, as it largely depends on regulatory approvals and the cost of production. Production costs are very high — though, as with any new technology, as scale-up takes place and product uptake increases, costs will drop. 

For more information, visit Mogale Meat Co's website

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

What’s on your plate? The 10 trends that will influence the way we eat

The changing dynamics of all things culinary means food just like fashion doesn't remain static.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Ethical vegans can look forward to a future of burgers, bacon and biltong

Artificially cultivated meat hopes to muscle in on the menu.
Lifestyle
5 months ago

Sick of plant-based hype? Try a test tube-based burger

Scientists are taking meat production out of the pasture and into the test tube
News
11 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. When Hollywood went to Hoedspruit: see the lodge that landed Tom Cruise Travel
  2. Lisa Rinna, Pearl Thusi, Ziwe: best and worst dressed of the week The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Death of the red carpet The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Learn how to make a spicy stir-fried Korean chicken dish — your taste buds will ... Food
  5. Best and worst dressed on the Oscars ‘champagne’ carpet The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Mapping German tourist's final steps on hiking app one month after he went ...
'Fighter's show them times two what you can do!': Malema on 'national shutdown' ...