Fantasy or reality? There's been so much in the media about meat products grown from cells in a laboratory.
In Singapore, cell manufactured chicken is available in supermarkets and restaurants and South Africa is not too far behind, says Dr Paul Bartels, CEO and founder of Mogale Meat Co — a cultivated meat company. Bartels is also a wildlife veterinarian who believes the new technology will complement rather than replace existing farming and veterinary practices and will give rise to new economic opportunities.
To get our heads around the concept of enjoying a steak that was created in a laboratory, we asked Bartels about the new technology and what consumers can expect.
Q: What is cultivated meat?
Bartels: Cultivated meat is bio-identical to conventional meat, as it is cultivated directly from fat, connective tissue and muscle cells taken from an animal and grown in a bioreactor (laboratory apparatus used for growing organisms under controlled conditions).
Q: What are the benefits of cultivated meat?
What is cell processed meat ?
We asked expert Dr Paul Bartels of Mogale Meat Co, a South African cultivated meat company
Image: Supplied
Fantasy or reality? There's been so much in the media about meat products grown from cells in a laboratory.
In Singapore, cell manufactured chicken is available in supermarkets and restaurants and South Africa is not too far behind, says Dr Paul Bartels, CEO and founder of Mogale Meat Co — a cultivated meat company. Bartels is also a wildlife veterinarian who believes the new technology will complement rather than replace existing farming and veterinary practices and will give rise to new economic opportunities.
To get our heads around the concept of enjoying a steak that was created in a laboratory, we asked Bartels about the new technology and what consumers can expect.
Q: What is cultivated meat?
Bartels: Cultivated meat is bio-identical to conventional meat, as it is cultivated directly from fat, connective tissue and muscle cells taken from an animal and grown in a bioreactor (laboratory apparatus used for growing organisms under controlled conditions).
Q: What are the benefits of cultivated meat?
Is SA ready to embrace a culture of lab-grown meat?
Dr B: There are a number of important benefits:
Q: Will lab-grown meat eventually be an affordable food option for South African consumers?
Dr B: Cultivated meat will most likely only become commercially available in the next 10 years in South Africa, as it largely depends on regulatory approvals and the cost of production. Production costs are very high — though, as with any new technology, as scale-up takes place and product uptake increases, costs will drop.
For more information, visit Mogale Meat Co's website.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
What’s on your plate? The 10 trends that will influence the way we eat
Ethical vegans can look forward to a future of burgers, bacon and biltong
Sick of plant-based hype? Try a test tube-based burger
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos