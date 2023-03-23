RECIPE | A compost heap, a vacation and the surprising harvest of a bounty of butternut

Butternut crept into South Africa’s culinary lexicon with what was to become the ubiquitous butternut soup and the many interpretations of what has become a South African classic. Beyond the liquidised version, butternut dresses up beautifully, the versatile orange 'meaty' flesh soaks up flavours like a sponge and can be steamed or mashed with a big knob of butter and generous seasoning. It's also good cooked over the coals, and my favourite method is to give it a roasting. Whole, sliced or beautiful thick rounds, I toss in olive oil, season well and flavour with garlic, ground cumin and coriander and a pinch of chilli flakes and roast it. The best part is the sweet charring around the edges. Yum.
With the wintry chill creeping in, tastes are turning from cooler food towards more comforting foods. And here I've given the butternut soup a facelift; no watery insipid interpretation. I've added a zing of spice, a handful of prawns and a sprinkling of freshness of fragrant herbs. It's an easy to make flavour bomb.
CREAMY COCONUT AND BUTTERNUT SOUP
Serves: 4 -6
Ingredients:
1 x 400g can coconut milk
15ml (1 tbsp) red curry paste, or an Indian-style of curry paste
2 spring onions, finely sliced on the diagonal
1 medium butternut, peeled, seeded and cubed (to save time buy a packet of ready peeled and cut butternut)
500ml (2 cups) chicken or vegetable stock — or the same amount of smooth butternut soup
250g cooked small shelled prawns, you could use other seafood such as mussels or firm white fish, cubed. For a vegetarian option replace the seafood with 125g of tofu, cut into blocks
10ml (2 tsp) fish sauce (or use Worcester sauce)
A squeeze of lime or lemon juice
Seasoning
A handful of chopped fresh coriander or finely sliced fresh basil
Method:
- Pour the coconut milk into a large pan. Add the red curry paste and spring onion and stir through over medium heat. Bring to a gentle simmer.
- Add the butternut pieces and the stock and cook for 10-12 minutes until just tender, they must still hold their shape.
- Stir in the prawns if using, add the fish sauce and bring to a gentle simmer. Add the lime juice, stir through and taste for seasoning.
- Serve in bowls and finish off with coriander and/or sprinkling of basil.
RECIPE | A compost heap, a vacation and the surprising harvest of a bounty of butternut
Veg out from your own backyard with this creamy coconut butternut soup
Image: 123RF/kucherav
I was particularly chuffed with the bumper crop of butternut produced in my own backyard. We'd arrived back from our Christmas holiday and were surprised to discover the triffid-like plants had taken over the garden, the huge green leaves like giant hands wrapped around other plants, the tendrils stretching to the ground with a sprinkling of bright yellow trumpet-like flowers that in time miraculously evolved into mini versions of butternut that grew quickly into large soft-skinned gourds that hung off the plant like oversized festive decorations.
The beauty of the squash was they had just arrived on their own accord, nothing I'd planted. The seeds had woven themselves into the warmth and moisture of the compost heap I’d been nurturing with kitchen scraps, grass cuttings and dried leaves and wherever the rich compost had been spread so the seeds germinated producing this versatile vegetable.
Image: Hilary Biller
