The Yeoville Dinner Club offers the best African cuisine experience in Joburg
The local dinner club headed by Sanza Sandile is a multicultural sojourn with the continent’s varying flavours that pack a punch
26 March 2023 - 00:00 By Sbu Mkwanazi
Depending on whom you ask, Yeoville is regarded as one of the most unsanitary, unwholesome and unsafe parts of Joburg. Others perceive the inner-city neighbourhood the best one-stop shop for those seeking rich African culture. It is also home to one of the most culturally significant culinary eateries on the continent, the Yeoville Dinner Club, established by self-taught cook Sanza Sandile...
The Yeoville Dinner Club offers the best African cuisine experience in Joburg
The local dinner club headed by Sanza Sandile is a multicultural sojourn with the continent’s varying flavours that pack a punch
Depending on whom you ask, Yeoville is regarded as one of the most unsanitary, unwholesome and unsafe parts of Joburg. Others perceive the inner-city neighbourhood the best one-stop shop for those seeking rich African culture. It is also home to one of the most culturally significant culinary eateries on the continent, the Yeoville Dinner Club, established by self-taught cook Sanza Sandile...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos