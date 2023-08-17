Bread is referred to as the staff of life and nothing quite beats the taste of hot out of the oven bread smeared generously with butter. Unfortunately, if you are gluten intolerant this basic delicacy is out of bounds.
Not any more, because there's no reason you can’t enjoy a delicious loaf of homemade gluten-free bread. There's nothing quite as satisfying as enjoying a hot warm loaf of bread you've made. And the guys at Crust and Crumb are about to change your life with a hands-on class that will bring the joy of gluten-free bread into your kitchen.
Ryan Gonsalves and Nathan Odell are offering a workshop covering the fundamentals of gluten-free bread baking and by the end of it you will have the necessary knowledge to make quality gluten-free bread with an artisanal twist. Though their core passion is classic European-style bread, they've found most gluten-free flour makes intriguing, delicious and beautiful loaves perfect for those who are gluten intolerant and also for those who aren't.
The course:
- gluten-free flours and binders;
- the science behind gluten-free bread;
- making gluten-free bread;
- the baker’s formula;
- shaping techniques; and
- different baking techniques.
The workshop will include hands-on practical teaching (prepare to get your hands messy) where you will get to make your own gluten-free bread from scratch.
Where: Crust and Crumb, 27 Boxes, 75a 4th Ave, Melville, Johannesburg.
When: September 5
Time: 9am — 1.30pm
Cost: R950 per person
Bookings: www.crustandcrumb.co.za
Can't eat bread containing gluten? See how this school has a class just for you
No 'knead' to feel left out if you are gluten intolerant, join a class where the experts will show you how to make gluten-free bread
Image: Supplied
Bread is referred to as the staff of life and nothing quite beats the taste of hot out of the oven bread smeared generously with butter. Unfortunately, if you are gluten intolerant this basic delicacy is out of bounds.
Not any more, because there's no reason you can’t enjoy a delicious loaf of homemade gluten-free bread. There's nothing quite as satisfying as enjoying a hot warm loaf of bread you've made. And the guys at Crust and Crumb are about to change your life with a hands-on class that will bring the joy of gluten-free bread into your kitchen.
Ryan Gonsalves and Nathan Odell are offering a workshop covering the fundamentals of gluten-free bread baking and by the end of it you will have the necessary knowledge to make quality gluten-free bread with an artisanal twist. Though their core passion is classic European-style bread, they've found most gluten-free flour makes intriguing, delicious and beautiful loaves perfect for those who are gluten intolerant and also for those who aren't.
The course:
The workshop will include hands-on practical teaching (prepare to get your hands messy) where you will get to make your own gluten-free bread from scratch.
Where: Crust and Crumb, 27 Boxes, 75a 4th Ave, Melville, Johannesburg.
When: September 5
Time: 9am — 1.30pm
Cost: R950 per person
Bookings: www.crustandcrumb.co.za
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Cloud bread trend is fun for all but healthy for none
Let's get this bread
RECIPE | Make your own gluten-free hot cross buns this Easter
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos