Food

Can't eat bread containing gluten? See how this school has a class just for you

No 'knead' to feel left out if you are gluten intolerant, join a class where the experts will show you how to make gluten-free bread

17 August 2023 - 13:30
Hilary Biller Columnist
A selection of gluten-free bread that will be made in the workshop.
Image: Supplied

Bread is referred to as the staff of life and nothing quite beats the taste of hot out of the oven bread smeared generously with butter. Unfortunately, if you are gluten intolerant this basic delicacy is out of bounds.

Not any more, because there's no reason you can’t enjoy a delicious loaf of homemade gluten-free bread. There's nothing quite as satisfying as enjoying a hot warm loaf of bread you've made. And the guys at Crust and Crumb are about to change your life with a hands-on class that will bring the joy of gluten-free bread into your kitchen.

Ryan Gonsalves and Nathan Odell are offering a workshop covering the fundamentals of gluten-free bread baking and by the end of it you will have the necessary knowledge to make quality gluten-free bread with an artisanal twist. Though their core passion is classic European-style bread, they've found most gluten-free flour makes intriguing, delicious and beautiful loaves perfect for those who are gluten intolerant and also for those who aren't.

The course:

  • gluten-free flours and binders;
  • the science behind gluten-free bread;
  • making gluten-free bread;
  • the baker’s formula;
  • shaping techniques; and
  • different baking techniques.

The workshop will include hands-on practical teaching (prepare to get your hands messy) where you will get to make your own gluten-free bread from scratch.

Where: Crust and Crumb, 27 Boxes, 75a 4th Ave, Melville, Johannesburg.

When: September 5

Time: 9am — 1.30pm

Cost: R950 per person

Bookings: www.crustandcrumb.co.za

