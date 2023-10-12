It's all about enjoying a good meal, yet Nosh Food Rescue Odd Plate Dinners aim to serve diners a delectable meal and provide a great evening out with large helpings of feel-good factor. The organisation's goal is to raise awareness about surplus food repurposing and food insecurity in South Africa.
For R350 a person, you will be served a multiple course fine dining-style dinner using rescued food items and prepared by chef Carien van Tonder, principal at HTA School of Culinary Arts working with a group of the school's chefs in training.
It is a feast I can vouch for, as I also enjoyed an excellent Odd Plate Dinner a few months ago. More than the great meal, it was the infectious enthusiasm of the students which made for an enlightening evening that offered a new understanding of repurposing food and insight into the excellent work the director of NPO Nosh Food Rescue, Hanneke van Linge, does.
So book your ticket for a meal with a difference which also comes with a feel-good factor.
Where: HTA School of Culinary Arts, 128 Bram Fischer Drive, Randburg
When: Thursday, October 19
Time: 6.30pm for 7pm until 10pm
Tickets: R350pp. Available for purchase on Quicket at: https://www.quicket.co.za/events/236484-nosh-odd-plate-dinner-october-2023/#/
Enquiries: Hanneke van Linge, hanneke@noshfoodrescue.co.za or 082 338 4538
Book for a dinner with a difference in support of surplus food repurposing
Nosh with no guilt
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
