Book for a dinner with a difference in support of surplus food repurposing

Nosh with no guilt

12 October 2023 - 17:39
Hilary Biller Columnist
Hanneke van Linge serves a dinner with heart.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

It's all about enjoying a good meal, yet Nosh Food Rescue Odd Plate Dinners aim to serve diners a delectable meal and provide a great evening out with large helpings of feel-good factor. The organisation's goal is to raise awareness about surplus food repurposing and food insecurity in South Africa.

For R350 a person, you will be served a multiple course fine dining-style dinner using rescued food items and prepared by chef Carien van Tonder, principal at HTA School of Culinary Arts working with a group of the school's chefs in training.

It is a feast I can vouch for, as I also enjoyed an excellent Odd Plate Dinner a few months ago. More than the great meal, it was the infectious enthusiasm of the students which made for an enlightening evening that offered a new understanding of repurposing food and insight into the excellent work the director of NPO Nosh Food Rescue, Hanneke van Linge, does.

So book your ticket for a meal with a difference which also comes with a feel-good factor.

Where: HTA School of Culinary Arts, 128 Bram Fischer Drive, Randburg

When: Thursday, October 19

Time: 6.30pm for 7pm until 10pm

Tickets: R350pp. Available for purchase on Quicket at: https://www.quicket.co.za/events/236484-nosh-odd-plate-dinner-october-2023/#/

Enquiries: Hanneke van Linge, hanneke@noshfoodrescue.co.za or 082 338 4538                                                    

