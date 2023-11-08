Whirlpool's combination microwaves are like five kitchen appliances in one

With the Supreme Chef's DualCrisp technology and patented Crisp plate, you can produce food that's juicy on the inside with perfectly crisp finish on both the top and bottom. Depending on the size, you can make a roast chicken and chunky potato wedges with minimal oil in 30 to 45 minutes. Fancy a delicious pizza? That'll be ready in a mere eight minutes. Using the Crisp plate, you can even air-fry foods such as frozen chips or fish fingers without adding any additional oil at all.

The Supreme Chef is also a brilliant choice for bakers. Muffins and cakes are quick and easy to make; just place your microwave-safe muffin or cake tin straight onto the turntable and deactivate the turning function for a wonderfully moist result. The Dough Rising function sets a consistent 38°C temperature to ensure perfectly prepared dough, while Soft Melting mode makes it easy to uniformly melt chocolate or butter.

Health-conscious cooks will love that the Supreme Chef comes with a dual steamer bowl featuring two separate steaming chambers with a combined 2.7l capacity. You can steam vegetables on the bottom and fish or chicken pieces on the top and, in no time at all, you'll have a complete meal for up to three people, without the risk of any odours or flavours mixing.

Built-in

Seamless built-in appliances are a must for a sleek contemporary kitchen design. The Whirlpool W7 Integrated Combi Microwave combines pristine glass with the lustre of stainless steel, while the Whirlpool W9 Integrated Combi Microwave's all-black finish has an avant-garde feel.

Along with striking good looks, these hi-tech appliances each offer a generous 40l cooking capacity and deliver exceptional performance: you can use them for baking, air-frying, steaming, grilling and microwave cooking.

Thanks to the ForcedAir technology, preheated air is circulated inside your microwave oven using an innovative convection system, yielding cooking results on par with a conventional oven. Couple this with the CrispFry feature, which harnesses air-frying technology, and you can prepare dishes with a delightfully crispy fried texture and taste using minimal or no oil, promoting healthier cooking.

Speaking of which, with the help of a complementary steam bowl, the Steam&Boil feature leverages the power of steam to lock in flavours and nutrients, simplifying and expediting healthy food preparation.