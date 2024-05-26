Chocolate queen tells us how to get the most out of the decadent ingredient

I started gaining recognition as the best in the world for my handmade chocolates after I won a gold medal at the Pastry Olympics in Germany and represented Australia at the World Pastry Championships in Las Vegas. This eventually led to my guest appearances on MasterChef.

South Africans have come to know me through the MasterChef Australia series. My journey into the MasterChef realm began in 2012, when I first appeared on Junior MasterChef. The following year, I appeared in two episodes of MasterChef Australia.

When creating a new concept, the first thing I like to do is draw it. Then I focus on flavour combinations, textures and design.

Watching contestants recreate my creations under pressure can be challenging. What you don’t see on camera is me trying to sneak in and discreetly assist the contestants from the sidelines. That has got me sent to the front room on more than one occasion!

I got to present the finale challenge of MasterChef Australia in 2017, which involved three fruits — an apple, a pear and a mandarin. The fruits were arranged among a lavish display of roses, fruits and candles. The contestants were completely stumped. Little did they know that the platter of fruit they were admiring was actually cake — and their challenge for the finale!

My TV show, The Chocolate Queen, is my way of inspiring home bakers. It’s full of tricks and simple tips to show just how easy it is to create brilliant chocolate creations in your own kitchen.

When I started the Savour Chocolate & Patisserie School in Melbourne more than 20 years ago, I gave purely hands-on classes. As the school’s reputation grew and each class was reaching capacity, I was looking for ways to expand. That’s when Savour Online Classes was born. It was my way of sharing my knowledge and expertise worldwide.

I discovered so much visiting South Africa — your love of rusks, caramel, Amarula liqueur and nougat is undeniable. I was particularly intrigued by the infusion of rooibos tea into chocolates and your indulgent chocolate malva pudding.

Working with chocolate every day for years has only deepened my love for this delicious ingredient. My all-time favourite dessert — whether it’s in the form of a cake, individual chocolates or a tart — is anything that combines chocolate, caramel and nuts with a splash of fruitiness, like passion fruit.

Chocolate is truly one of the most exceptional (and delicious) ingredients to work with. Quality is crucial, so always select chocolate that contains cocoa butter instead of vegetable fats.

When it comes to impressing family and friends with a foolproof dessert, I can’t fail to mention my Sticky Date Chocolate Puddings with Chocolate Caramel Drizzle from my latest cookbook, Chocolate All Day. They are so easy to make, are irresistible to eat, and impress every time.