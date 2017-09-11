“With constant use of these types of shoes it eventually causes micro damage to the front‚ middle and back of the foot."

He said if bunions and hammer toes - a deformity which causes a toe to bend or curl downwards - develop it means that you are using high heels too often and this can lead to metatarsalgia‚ a condition in which the ball of the foot becomes painful and inflamed. He said this in turn can start a vicious cycle that can lead to stress fractures and ligament ruptures and possibly to permanent foot damage and deformity.

“Limit time in high heels and if you develop active pain and swelling you may need a vacation from your heels.”

Chetty said “surgery should be last resort as it can cause worsening pain despite having a better looking foot. Foot surgery is also notorious for delayed wound healing.”

Shoe designer Devan Odayan‚ a local footwear manufacturer explained that high heels with narrow fronts exerted immense pressure on toes‚ often accompanied by musculoskeletal pain and‚ in some cases‚ deformity.