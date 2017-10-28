Health & Sex

Watching TV while running on a treadmill could be bad for you

29 October 2017 - 00:00 By The Telegraph

Gym-goers may be over-exerting themselves and risking injury on treadmills because they change their running style to watch screens, say sports scientists investigating how running styles differed between those who looked towards the floor and those who looked directly ahead.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Sex Talk: What's the most enjoyable sex position for an overweight couple? Health & Sex
  2. 61 countries South Africans don't need a visa to visit travel
  3. World's most powerful passports: how does SA compare? travel
  4. What to do if your man is a sex addict Health & Sex
  5. There's barely any work for plus-size models in SA: Thick Leeyonce Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Murdered farmer’s friend issues heartfelt plea for public support
Creepy clowns, zombies, spooks - Halloween hits South Africa
X