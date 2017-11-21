Former first lady Graca Machel believes that the lack of adequate nutrition for women and children has had detrimental outcomes on the overall economic‚ social and political development of Africa.

Machel spoke at the SADC launch of the annual Global Nutrition Report‚ released earlier this month‚ in Johannesburg on Tuesday‚ which was jointly hosted by the trust in her name and the World Food Programme.

According to the report 155-million children globally are stunted - often due to a lack of nutrients - with as many as 28% of children under five in southern Africa too short for their age.

Alarmingly 6% of the same group of children in the SADC region suffer from wasting‚ 1% from severe wasting and an additional 12% are underweight.

“In spite of significant progress in reducing levels of malnutrition by the SADC countries‚ malnutrition remains stubbornly high‚ with two thirds of countries in the region showing levels of stunting above 30%‚” Machel said.