Health & Sex

Sex Talk

5 most-read sex advice columns of the year

From penis enlargements to the most satisfactory sex positions, Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng answered a wide range of questions about sex in 2017. Here are the ones that sparked the most interest

20 December 2017 - 10:23 By Staff reporter

What's the most enjoyable sex position for an overweight couple?

Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng answers your sex questions
Lifestyle
5 months ago

Why does my vagina make embarrassing sounds during sex?

Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng answers your sex questions
Lifestyle
5 months ago

Can I get pregnant from naked foreplay?

Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng answers your sex questions
Lifestyle
8 months ago

How can I make my penis larger?

Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng answers your sex questions
Lifestyle
5 months ago

Can you give me a cheat sheet to the clitoris?

Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng answers your sex questions
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Do you have a question about sex?

E-mail your questions to lifestyle@sundaytimes.co.za with SEX TALK as the subject. Anonymity assured.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. WATCH | Ed does it again: Sheeran & Andrea Bocelli's epic 'Perfect' duet Lifestyle
  2. All hail the model crowned queen of social media in 2017 Fashion & Beauty
  3. WATCH | 5 clever life hacks you need to try this Christmas Lifestyle
  4. Soap not a silver bullet against coughing kids Health & Sex
  5. SEX TALK | How do I know if I have chlamydia? Health & Sex

Latest Videos

Zodwa challenges DJ Tira to dance off
New ANC top six announced #ANC54
X