Salt rooms: is this detox trend worth its salt?

It seems every second person is on some kind of detox these days. But if you’re already laying off the alcohol, trying to eat healthy and hitting the gym, there’s yet another way you can give your body a healthy boost: salt therapy.

The latest in detox trends around the world, and the only one of its kind in the Mother City, the new salt room at Amani Spa is located in the Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront.

Salt therapy is also known as halotherapy and is a natural and non-invasive treatment which uses the antibacterial properties of salt.