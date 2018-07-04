If you feel younger than your age, your brain might be too

They say you're only as old as you feel, and now new research suggests that there may be some truth to the expression, finding that those who feel younger than their age actually do show fewer signs of brain aging.

Carried out by researchers at Seoul National University in Korea, the new small-scale study looked at whether how old we feel - also called our subjective age - does reflect how our bodies are aging.

"Why do some people feel younger or older than their real age?" asks Dr. Jeanyung Chey. "Some possibilities include depressive states, personality differences or physical health. However, no one had investigated brain aging processes as a possible reason for differences in subjective age."

For the research the team recruited 68 healthy people aged 59 to 84 and gave each person MRI brain scans in order to assess the volume of gray matter in various brain regions.

Participants were also asked to complete a survey which assessed their cognitive abilities and perceptions of their overall health and asked whether they felt older or younger than their age.

The results showed that participants who felt younger than their age were more likely to score higher on a memory test, reported better health and were less likely to report symptoms of depression.