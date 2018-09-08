Being diagnosed with PCOS felt like a death sentence, says Lalla Hirayama

After battling with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) for years, TV host Lalla Hirayama now has renewed hope. She's created a supplement to help alleviate the awful effects of this hormone disorder, writes Andrea Nagel

After battling with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) for years, TV host Lalla Hirayama now has renewed hope. She's created a supplement to help alleviate the awful effects of this hormone disorder, writes Andrea Nagel