Ladies, your handbag is filthier than a toilet seat

10 October 2018 - 07:57 By Timeslive
10 October marks World Handbag Day.
Where is the one place that a woman can easily pick up germs? The toilet seat perhaps? True‚ but studies have revealed that a woman's handbag carries more bacteria than the toilet seat!

"As women‚ we hardly go anywhere without our handbags‚" explains Casey Rousseau of insurance company 1st for Women.

"They're extensions of ourselves and home to everything we hold dear. According to various studies‚ they are also one of the worst offenders when it comes to germ hot spots in a typical household‚ and according to a study done by Initial Washroom Hygiene‚ there could be as many as 10‚000 bacteria on and in your handbag‚" she said.

As 10 October marks World Handbag Day‚ Roussea shared some tips on how to neutralise handbag bugs.

1. Clean your handbag with anti-bacterial soap daily. Thorough and regular cleaning of genuine leather bags and purses is especially important as their spongy texture offers perfect conditions for the growth and spread of bacteria.

2. Keep your handbag out of bacteria danger zones. Avoid placing it in high-risk areas‚ especially bathroom counters‚ kitchen counters‚ floors‚ and toilet seats.

3. Keep your bag tightly closed at all times.

4. Wipe down the items in your bag‚ including your make-up and cellphone‚ using anti-bacterial wipes. Don't forget to clean the bottom of the bag and handles.

Do lipsticks & mascara expire? How long you can keep your makeup for

The ugly side of beauty products is that they can be breeding grounds for bacteria, so it's important to clean out your makeup bag on a regular basis.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

5. Dip your tube of lipstick in alcohol for 15 to 30 seconds and then wipe away the top layer of the lipstick to clean it properly. Leave lipstick and mascara in the freezer overnight to kill the bacteria and viruses.

6. Regularly go through the contents of your handbag to get rid of things you don't need‚ like empty hand lotions or lipsticks.

7. Avoid dirt‚ debris and rubbish from collecting at the bottom of your bag. Used tissues are among the worst culprits as the flu virus can live on them for up to 12 hours.

8. If you carry food in your handbag‚ make sure it's sealed in a plastic bag or container.  

