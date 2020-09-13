Broken heart syndrome: Covid-19 is breaking our hearts, literally
13 September 2020 - 00:00
Extended lockdown orders, having to isolate and cancel special events and not seeing friends and family for months is having a detrimental effect on the human heart.
According to new research, a condition described as "broken heart syndrome", otherwise known as stress cardiomyopathy or Takotsubo syndrome, has increased fourfold since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic...
