Sexual appetite: why it's better to do the deed before dinner — not after
As writer Cazzie David lifts the lid on the relationship between sex and food, Rebecca Reid pulls up a chair
13 December 2020 - 00:03
Most of the good advice I've been given in my life has come from drunk older women at parties. I am reminded of this by an article published by The Cut (https://www.thecut.com/2020/11/too-full-to-f-cazzie-david-book-excerpt.html), about the phenomenon of being what the author calls being "too full to f***". Needless to say, it has gone viral.
In it, Cazzie David — the daughter of Larry — details the relationship between sex and food. Specifically, she claims, you don't want to have sex when you've eaten a serious meal, usually in a restaurant. "Sure, women can eat and then have sex. But they really can't eat a lot," she writes...
