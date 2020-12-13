Sexual appetite: why it's better to do the deed before dinner — not after

As writer Cazzie David lifts the lid on the relationship between sex and food, Rebecca Reid pulls up a chair

Most of the good advice I've been given in my life has come from drunk older women at parties. I am reminded of this by an article published by The Cut (https://www.thecut.com/2020/11/too-full-to-f-cazzie-david-book-excerpt.html), about the phenomenon of being what the author calls being "too full to f***". Needless to say, it has gone viral.



In it, Cazzie David — the daughter of Larry — details the relationship between sex and food. Specifically, she claims, you don't want to have sex when you've eaten a serious meal, usually in a restaurant. "Sure, women can eat and then have sex. But they really can't eat a lot," she writes...