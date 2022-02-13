Sex bots may not be as good as the real thing (yet), but they're better than nothing

Robosexuals are eagerly awaiting the arrival of sophisticated sex robots: talking, walking dolls that discern what their users want and happily give it to them

I recently read an article on psychology site Psyche about a man who calls himself Davecat and describes himself using the even more unusual labels “robosexual"and “iDollator”. He prefers the company of life-size dolls to that of human partners.



According to the article, robosexuals are eagerly awaiting the arrival of sophisticated sex robots: talking, walking dolls that converse with their owners, discern what their users want, and happily give it to them. ..