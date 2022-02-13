Sex bots may not be as good as the real thing (yet), but they're better than nothing
Robosexuals are eagerly awaiting the arrival of sophisticated sex robots: talking, walking dolls that discern what their users want and happily give it to them
13 February 2022 - 00:00
I recently read an article on psychology site Psyche about a man who calls himself Davecat and describes himself using the even more unusual labels “robosexual"and “iDollator”. He prefers the company of life-size dolls to that of human partners.
According to the article, robosexuals are eagerly awaiting the arrival of sophisticated sex robots: talking, walking dolls that converse with their owners, discern what their users want, and happily give it to them. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.