Got R175k? Ramaphosa's Fresnaye mansion may be the perfect rental for you

Had a stressful year? Fancy some chill time in the president’s seaside house to ease into the new year? Yours for only R175,000 a month.



A Fresnaye mansion owned by Cyril Ramaphosa is one of the rentals up for grabs along Cape Town’s Atlantic seaboard. If you’re lucky you may even spot the president — he owns the house next door, for private use only...