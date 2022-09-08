Medshield ups benefits, while keeping 2023 premium increases to a minimum

“One major differentiator and competitive advantage is that, unlike many of our competitors, Medshield is self-administered and is a not-for-profit organisation: we don't have a profit motive, and we don't pay dividends to shareholders. So that means our members benefit from any surplus [savings] we generate,” said Fritz.

Effectively, in real terms, the annual contribution increase means members on Medshield's MediCurve plan, for instance, will experience an affordable R99 increase in their monthly premiums.

Though Medshield is the first of the SA medical schemes to announce its annual product offering, it expects this to be below the industry average, providing excellent value, especially with the increases in benefits and the decrease and removal of selected co-payments.

“We hope these measures will add value to the lives of our members and support them in these trying times,” said Fritz.

The freedom to innovate

“Medshield is in a good position,” said Fritz. Due to prudent strategic decisions and financial management, the scheme is financially sound with above-average reserves, which ensure that it can pay claims — whether another pandemic hits unexpectedly or not.

Being financially sound also affords Medshield the freedom to innovate and provide more benefits and choices to members, such as the launch of the new hospital plan, MediSwift, earlier this year.

In addition, it ensures that the scheme is able to embrace technology to keep up with the need to deliver health care in an innovative, safe and cost-effective way.

This is achieved through the ever-evolving Medshield SmartCare stable of offerings, which enables quicker access to quality health care with telemedicine via Videomed and virtual GP consultations accessible through any computer, smartphone or tablet from the comfort of a member's home or private space.

The hospital-at-home benefit allows members to receive hospital-level treatment at home through 24/7 digital monitoring and personal care where required, and the WhatsApp Doc advice line, introduced at the beginning of the pandemic, allows members to get advice from a registered GP. Medshield found that, though the instances of Covid-19 have dropped, many members are still using this line to get informed advice on this and other conditions.

Medshield's 2023 benefits will continue to focus on co-ordinated managed care to deliver:

Easy access to a range of healthcare services and providers;

Good communications and effective care plan transitions between providers;

A focus on the total healthcare needs of the patient; and

Clear and straightforward information that members can understand.

“Our enhanced service focus strategy embraces the digital age by introducing higher levels of member self-service through the Medshield App, faster resolution and informed and knowledgeable assistance by our contact centre,” said Fritz.

Your ‘Partner for Life’

Fritz sees three clear evolving trends in the SA healthcare industry.

First, schemes with large risk pools have benefited from a reduced level of elective procedures during the pandemic. However, medium and smaller schemes that had high levels of hospitalisation for Covid-19-related illnesses could face even further claims related to Long Covid-19, with an increased burden of chronicity, which may lead to financial viability challenges.

Second, medical schemes and thus their members are affected by prescribed minimum benefits regulations which allow specialists to determine the cost associated with a procedure. In Fritz's view, this is not sustainable for medical schemes or their members as it leads to higher contribution increases. Coupled with the shrinking economy and resulting job losses, many people may not be able to afford medical aid, leading to a shrinking medical aid market.