In good taste: 5 plates stylish enough to hang as art

We're serving up a selection of our top tableware locally made by talented SA design studios

It’s not our favourite season by any means, but the best winters are those spent in good company, around a great meal, at home. Sound good? We’ve selected a host of our favourite plates with which to do just that. All of them are locally made by our talented SA design studios.



ANANAS PLATES BY DOUGLAS AND DOUGLAS..